Pakistani actress had tested positive for COVID-19. Know more!!!

‘Raees’ actress Mahira Khan yesterday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation.

The 35-year-old actor, popular for shows like “Humsafar” and “Sadqay Tumhare”, and films “Bol” and “Bin Roye”, said getting diagnosed with COVID-19 has been “rough” but she hopes to recover soon. She also urged people to wear a mask and follow all other safety guidelines “for your sake and others”.

Mahira wrote in her Instagram post, “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It’s been rough but it will be ok soon, Inshallah. Please please wear a mask and follow other sops – for your sake and others.” Mahira also asked netizens to recommend films which she can watch while staying in isolation during her ailment