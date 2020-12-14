Russia’s vaccine claims to provide protection against Covid for two years….

Moscow: Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine claims to provide two years’ protection against Covid-19. This was claimed by Alexander Gindsberg, head of the Gamalea National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, which developed the vaccine.

Alexander said he could give so many suggestions now that more experimental information was needed. The Russian news agency quoted him saying that, “the Sputnik V vaccine was created on the same platform used for the Ebola vaccine”. He added that experimental data obtained at the time showed that the same vaccine would provide protection for two years.

According to Alexander Gindsberg, Sputnik V is effective in 96% of cases. The remaining four percent of people who receive the vaccine will have mild symptoms of the disease, including runny nose, cough, and mild fever, but their lungs will not be affected.

Sputnik V, registered in Russia on August 11, is the world’s first corona virus vaccine. The vaccine was developed by the Gamalea National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. On December 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a nationwide vaccination campaign.