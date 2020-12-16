BREAKING NEWS: India reported 26,382 new coronavirus cases in a single day

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 26,382 new cases of the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. With this, the country’s tally surpassed 99,32,547.

India also reported 387 fresh fatalities due to Covid-19, which took the nationwide death toll to 1,44,096. On November 14, India reported 22,022 new Covid-19 cases. This is the lowest number of new infections registered across the country since July 2, when the country saw 21,853 daily cases.

“India has bucked the global trend and is showing a sustained improvement in containing the Covid-19 outbreak. But at the same time, they warned that trends in other countries are also a strong reminder of how the situation can quickly go out of control even if one peak is contained.,” said the senior officials. The Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, “Active cases have declined from over 10 lakh in mid-September to fewer than four lakh at present… India’s cumulative fatality rate has also come down to 6.37%, and if you take into account the last week, it is 3%.”