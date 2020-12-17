Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson pronounced microwave as “me-crow-wav-vay” ; See the viral post !!!

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson settled in the top spot on the sensations list on Friday after a short video clip from her latest cookery show, wherein she enunciated microwave as “me-crow-wav-vay”, created waves on social media. This precise snippet is from one of the episodes of Cook, Eat, Repeat, broadcasting on BBC.

In the video,while cooking a dish, Nigella Lawson, said, “But I still need a bit of milk, full fat, which I have warmed in the me-crow-wav-vay.” The video clip, tweeted by user @EtceteraWithEst, has gone viral with over four million views.”Nigella Lawson voicing ‘Microwave’ like this has made my Christmas already,” reads the title.

Nigella Lawson saying 'Microwave' like this has made my Christmas already pic.twitter.com/ByXTDVIloq — ? (@EtceteraWithEst) December 8, 2020

Nigella Lawson’s “me-crow-wav-vay” video clip is accomplishing the rounds of social media and netizens conveyed their thoughts and opinions in tweets.”Out of all of the possible ways of her saying “microwave” that I ran through my head, I did not expect her to say it like THAT,” a user said.

Out of all of the possible ways of her saying "microwave" that I ran through my head, I did not expect her to say it like THAT. — Marcus S, the Real Black Santa (@goodwillfiction) December 8, 2020

This sounds like Nigella was just back from a mini-break on the Neapolitan gulf coast and wanted to say the word the way she imagines the Italians would say it, if that were the Italian word for "microwave". — Giulia Blasi (@Giulia_B) December 10, 2020

Another comment said, “This sounds like Nigella was just back from a mini-break on the Neapolitan gulf coast and wanted to say the word the way she imagines the Italians would say it, if that were the Italian word for microwave.”Several other users also posted funny memes.Nigella Lawson, 60, is an English food writer and television cook.