Covid vaccination has been launched in the Gulf country and is free for all, including expatriates….

Riyadh: The Pfizer vaccine against the corona virus has been launched in Saudi Arabia. Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq al-rabiah took the first vaccine and launched the campaign. The minister said the vaccine was completely safe and effective. But no one is forced to take the vaccine. Those who wish can accept.

The vaccine will be provided free of cost to all nationals and foreigners in the country. The vaccination campaign will last a few months. The Ministry will pay utmost attention to complete each phase expeditiously. Registration for the vaccine should be done through the mobile application ‘Swihathi’. On the opening day of the vaccination, in addition to the Minister of Health, two nationals, including a woman, were vaccinated.