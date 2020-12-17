Virus Updates!!! India reported 24,010 new corona virus cases in a single day

According to the Union health ministry data, India recorded 24,021 new cases of the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.

The country’s tally now crossed 99,56,557. India also reported 355 fresh fatalities due to the disease which urged the nationwide death toll to 1,44,451. The Ministry said, “India has recorded less than 40,000 daily new cases since the last 17 days.”

As per the report, India’s Covid-19 tally had surpassed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.