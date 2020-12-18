Telecom companies send warning message to customers….

Thiruvananthapuram: Telecom companies have sent a warning message to consumers as per TRAI’s instructions. All those who have more than nine SIM cards in their name should return it by January 10. Telecom companies have started sending messages to their customers in this regard as they are not allowed to use more than nine SIM cards in one person’s name.

Not every company knows how many SIM cards there are in the name of a normal person. The communications department can know how many SIMs there are in each person’s name. The department may take direct action against such persons if they do not comply with the instructions of the telecom companies.