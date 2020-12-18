Virus Updates in India: Tally crossed 1 crore, death toll reached 1.44 lakh

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 22,889 new COVID-19 infections in a single day. The country’s total cases crossed 99,79,447.

The Health Ministry said, “The total number of active cases in the country reached 3,13,831. Meanwhile, the total discharged cases are at 95,20,827 with 31,087 new discharges in the last 24 hours.”

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, “It has been almost one year since the outbreak of COVID-19. While the caseload infection in many parts of the world is decreasing, many others are experiencing a second or even a third peak. Fortunately, in India, the cases are steadily coming down. We recognized the threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach.” He also said, “India recognized the COVID-19 threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach to combat the situation.”