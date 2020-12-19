See how people reacted to Brazilian President’s remark on Covid vaccine….

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has launched an attack on Covid-19 vaccines, suggesting that the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies.
“In the Pfizer contract it’s very clear: ‘we’re not responsible for any side effects.’ If you turn into a crocodile, it’s your problem,” Bolsonaro said. “If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it”.
This has brought about a shower of memes. See a few here:
Cuidado com a Cuca
Que a Cuca te pega
E pega daqui
E pega de lá
? pic.twitter.com/LTVTsUwQ0t
— – era Ana Paula agr é Natasha (@ViuvaaNeegraa) December 18, 2020
My future pic.twitter.com/Xn6P9sgxzN
— The Pigmon (@HMaiaGabriel) December 19, 2020
#jacare O Bozo diz que tomar vacina vira jacaré…Eu após a vacina pic.twitter.com/wMaNAP2iTe
— Josuééé (@Josu87067757) December 19, 2020
eu depois de tomar a vacina #jacaré pic.twitter.com/Zb5FkozQ4v
— atomicdog (@scoobydawg1) December 18, 2020
Post Your Comments