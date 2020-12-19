See how people reacted to Brazilian President’s remark on Covid vaccine….

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has launched an attack on Covid-19 vaccines, suggesting that the one developed by Pfizer-BioNTech could turn people into crocodiles or bearded ladies.

“In the Pfizer contract it’s very clear: ‘we’re not responsible for any side effects.’ If you turn into a crocodile, it’s your problem,” Bolsonaro said. “If you become superhuman, if a woman starts to grow a beard or if a man starts to speak with an effeminate voice, they will not have anything to do with it”.

