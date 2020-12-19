The US added a second Covid-19 vaccine to its arsenal. Know more!!!

Yesterday, the US combined a second Covid-19 vaccine to its arsenal, increasing attempts to strike back an outbreak so urgent that the nation is constantly reporting more than 3,000 deaths a day.

The movement indicates the world’s first signature for Moderna’s shots. The vaccine is very related to one from Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech that’s now being distributed to millions of health care workers and nursing home residents as the biggest vaccination approach in US history starts to ramp up. Collins said, “It’s just the beginning of what we hope will be a big push to get this terrible virus behind us, although it will take many more months to get to all Americans.”

Collins also said, “Frankly if we don’t succeed in getting 80% or so of Americans immunized against Covid-19 by the middle of this 2021 year, we have the risk that this epidemic could go on and on and on.” Dr. Paul Duprex of the University of Pittsburgh said, “What we want to always remember is one size does not fit all. We want to have options.” Collins added, “The rigor of the analysis of these vaccines is unprecedented. We’re not done with this but the hope is on the way, and the hope comes from this scientific brain trust that has pulled out all the stops.”