This is not a luxury apartment, this is a prison in Sweden; See pictures….

There are some images that come to mind when you hear of a prison. A dark room with only basic amenities like a bed and utensils. But now here are some amazing views from a prison in Sweden. Prison views are nuclear, designed to look like a luxury apartment.

The whitewashed rooms have many amenities. There are tables and chairs on one side of the room and a luxury bed on the other. There are also windows to see the outside views. The bathroom is designed to be reminiscent of a home.

Recreational facilities have also been set up to prevent suffocation in prisons. There are also facilities to play chess and watch TV and read books. There is also a clean kitchen. The picture was posted on Darrell Owens’ Twitter page. These prison pictures look like a three-thousand-dollar apartment in San Francisco.