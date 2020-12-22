Any palak paneer lovers here? Know the average calorie of the health-friendly dish

Palak paneer is a vegetarian dish originating from India, consisting of paneer in a thick paste made from puréed spinach, called palak in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and other Indian languages.

The terms palak paneer and saag paneer are sometimes used interchangeably in restaurants in the United States and Canada. However, saag paneer is different from traditional palak paneer in that it contains other green leafy vegetables, such as mustard greens, whereas palak paneer only contains spinach. Dhaba restaurants often specialize in palak paneer.

Paneer is rich in fat and people who live a sedentary life may develop cholesterol with consumption of paneer. Eating paneer and indulging in some serious exercises would definitely benefit the body as energy and protein would be released faster to the body. One serving of Palak Paneer gives 470 calories. Out of which carbohydrates comprise 84 calories, proteins account for 64 calories and remaining calories come from fat which is 323 calories. One serving of Palak Paneer provides about 24 percent of the total daily calorie requirement of a standard adult diet of 2,000 calories. 100 grams of paneer gives you about 23 grams of protein. Homemade cottage cheese is the best source of protein for young kids and elderly family members, to ensure that it’s available in its purest form and no preservatives or chemicals went into making the same.