Chief Minister announces jobs by March 2021 for 20,000 unemployed youth

The Chief Minister has announced a new employment scheme for unemployed youths. The Chief Minister of Jharkhand has announced that by March 2021, jobs will be provided to 10 to 15 thousand unemployed youth of the state.

“Amid the pandemic era, addressing the issue of unemployment is the top priority of the government. The dawn of the new year will bring a smile to the face of unemployed”, said Hemant Soren.

The official announcement for the vacancies is most likely to come on December 29, 2020 when the state government completes a year of being sworn-in. CM Soren added that the government aims to create opportunities for jobs by the end of February or March 2021.