Redmi 9 Power will go on its first sale in India today. Read more!!!

Xiaomi has announced the launch of Redmi 9 Power in India. It comes with the latest MIUI out of the box. Essentially, the Redmi 9 Power is a rebadged Redmi Note 9 4G that debuted in China late last month.

The Redmi 9 Power has Amazon as the online sale partner. The device is priced at Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 11,999. It is available in three colour offers – Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Electric Green.

The new smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Xiaomi is providing a 22.5W charger in the box. The Redmi 9 Power comes with up to 128GB of onboard UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated card slot. On the connectivity front, it includes 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared blaster, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone has Widevine L1 certification to support HD Web streaming through platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Moreover, it is Hi-Res Audio certified for its stereo speakers.