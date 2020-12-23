COVID-19 Updates: 20 passengers from United Kingdom tested positive for coronavirus

Around 20 air travelers and crew members coming from London’s Heathrow airport have tested positive for coronavirus in India in the last two days. All passengers were traveling from London and arrived at five airports in the country — Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Amritsar. After arriving in India, they went through RT-PCR tests.

The Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said, “We have also identified another 15 people who were in close contact with the positive person as they traveled together by Air India 553 domestic flight.” “They could have been exposed as they sat in rows adjacent to this (infected) individual. They are already in-home quarantine but we are going to test them too.”

Nigam said, “At least 222 passengers on a flight came to Kolkata from London early on Sunday. At least 25 passengers, who didn’t have RT-PCR test reports with them at the time of landing were tested in Kolkata. Two of them tested positive and were shifted to two separate hospitals.” “If anyone tests positive, the infected person is taken by the state government officials to a Covid-19 designated hospital,” Kaushik Bhattacharya, director of NSCBI airport.