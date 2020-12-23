Islamic laws allowed COVID-19 vaccine use: UAE Fatwa Council

The UAE Fatwa Council has announced a ‘fatwa’ (Islamic ruling) providing the coronavirus vaccines to be used in agreement with Islamic Sharia’s intentions on the protection of the human body and other important Islamic rulings.

The Council said, “Coronavirus vaccination is classified under preventive medicines for individuals, as recommended by the Islamic faith, particularly in times of pandemic diseases when the healthy happen to be prone to infections due to the high risk of contracting the disease, therefore posing risk to the entire society.”

“The concerned medical authorities and other competent experts are approved to evaluate the side effects of the vaccine, calling upon all to assist with their respective governments to assure the success of vaccination campaigns and respect for the preventive and precautionary measures taken in this regard,” said the council.