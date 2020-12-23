Kerala has the highest number of COVID-19 infected people in the country: statistics

Kerala reports the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases in India. There are 60,670 infected people in the state.

Yesterday morning, 19,556 people were confirmed COVID-19. As per the government figure, the total number of infected persons reached 1,00,75,116. 2,92,518 people are undergoing treatment. 96,36,487 people were recovered. The total death toll rose to 1,46,111 with 301 more dead. The recovery rate is 95.53%. Maharashtra has the second-highest number of COVID-19 infected people in India. 60,593 people are undergoing treatment in Maharashtra.