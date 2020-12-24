“According to Islamic law, pig meat is haraam;” Can the nutrition of the pig meat in the corona vaccine be halal?

The Fatwa Council, the top Islamic authority in the UAE, said that even though the COVID-19 vaccine contains the nutrition of pig meat, it can be used as there is no other way to keep people alive. There was concern in the Arab countries about the corona vaccine. In this context, the decision of the Fatwa Council was taken.

According to The Law of Islam, pig meat and the essence of pig meat are haraam. But the council also pointed out that these rules do not apply to corona vaccine control. The council also said that pig meat should not be seen as food but as medicine.

Earlier, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firanki Mahli, a native of Uttar Pradesh and president of the Islamic Centre in India, had said that it would not be haraam to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. He pointed out that it would not be haraam to use pig products to keep people’s lives, which is clearly lying in the Quran. Mahli said the government should accept the decision and the Muslim people should inject the vaccine without paying heed to the rumors.