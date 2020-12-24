Actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his birthday today…See the celebration pics….

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 64th birthday today. The actor, is celebrating the occasion with his ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ star cast and wife Sunita. The videos and photos from the birthday celebration have gone viral on the internet. It includes Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and YouTuber Prajakta Kohli.

Varun and Kiara took to their social media to share videos from the party in which Anil Kapoor can be seen cutting the cake and posing with the team for the photos. Anil looks as young and handsome even at 64.

On Anil Kapoor’s birthday, daughter Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share a post for him and wrote, “Happy happy birthday daddy… you’re the most positive, kind , liberal human being, and we are blessed to have your values instilled in us. I miss you so much and I can’t wait to see you in the new year.”