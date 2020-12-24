COVID-19 Updates: Delhi reported 871 new coronavirus cases in a single day

Yesterday, the daily number of cases of the Covid-19 in Delhi decreased further. As per the report, Delhi recorded 871 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day. The tally of the national capital reached 619,618.

According to the recent data, the total number of recoveries from coronavirus in Delhi surpassed 600,000-mark. 1,585 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing a recovery rate of 97.03%. The number of fresh fatalities and active cases in the national capital also fell.