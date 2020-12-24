‘Revenge porn’ ; More than 1,400 nude images of Thailand King’s mistress, leaked !!!

Appears like the royal mistress of the King of Thailand has evolved as the prey of ‘revenge porn’, after more than 1,400 naked photos of her have been rerouted to anti-monarchy activists, in an endeavor to ‘damage’ the Royal consort. According to the reports, some 1,400 photographs of the Thailand king’s royal consort, Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, many of which are sexually expressive, have been circulated to distinguished analysts of the Thai monarchy living abroad.

The snaps taken between 2012 and 2014 comprise of exposing images of Koi topless and in short nightwear. The photos were mailed to British journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, who pens critically about the Thai authority, and to Japan-based Thai academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun.

“There were 1,400 photos from four various iPhones. Some of them were very private photos. I made the judgment not to broadcast them. They had evidently been mailed to me without her permission, but also I just witnessed this is as a factional palace frolic,” British broadcaster Andrew MacGregor Marshall, informed.“Most of the images are photos she took of herself, and many of them are very objectionable. It seems potential that she had taken these expressive photographs of herself to send to Vajiralongkorn,” Marshall also wrote in a Facebook post.

Notably, this happening comes after Wongvajirapakdi was freed from imprisonment earlier in the year after functioning ten months in a disciplinary facility for ‘feuding’ with the queen. The leak is believed to be associated with the persistent feud between the King’s mistress and his wife and many believe that it is an attempt to defame her. The return of Koi to the palace was also vehemently resisted by King’s wife Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha.