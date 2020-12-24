Virus Updates: India reported 24,712 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day

Today, India reported 24,712 new COVID-19 infections. The total tally of the country reached 10,123,778. The death toll reached 1,46,756 after 312 fatalities while the total number of recoveries increased to 96,93,173.

The UK registered the development of a new variant of COVID-19 yesterday which was reported to be even more transmissible than the recently identified B117 strain. It was discovered in two patients who had been in connection with people who have moved from South Africa over the past few weeks.