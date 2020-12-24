Virus Updates!!! Kerala’s share in India’s case-load increased

India registered less than 200,000 fresh COVID-19 for the second continuous week. The situation in Kerala is getting worse.

Kerala recorded 167,221 new cases in the last seven days. This is as much about Kerala’s pacing break as about the production everywhere else. The way with Maharashtra, the state with the second-highest share, is growing. Both states had around 13% share each in early December.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 10,123,778 coronavirus cases. Maharashtra again registered more than 500 fatalities. The death toll of the state increased by 1%.