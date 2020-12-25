DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsDiseases & RemediesNEWSHospitalityHealth

COVID-19: “The prices may be subsidized in private markets,” said an expert

Specialists producing vaccine-related decisions are holding making shots possible for private use, depending on the number of coronavirus disease vaccines prepared by the second quarter of 2021.

An expert said, “The prices may be subsidized in private markets.” A senior official said, “This is something that was also done for the influenza vaccine; those who can pay are allowed to access the vaccine in private (market) with certain riders.”

Dr. Guleria said, “The way things appear right now, necessary regulatory approvals are likely to come either at the end of this year or by early next year.” He added, “For Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate, there is not just Serum’s trial data from India, but also AstraZeneca’s UK trials data to go by.”

