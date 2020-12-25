FIFA announced its decision on Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups

FIFA has announced its decision on Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups. FIFA has decided to postpone the World Cups due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided to cancel the 2021 editions of the men’s U-20 World Cup and U-17 World Cup.

The men’s U-20 World Cup and U-17 World Cup will be now be played in 2023.Indonesia will host the the men’s U-20 World Cup and Peru will host the Under-17 World Cup.

Also Read: Boxing Day Test between India and Australia to begin at Melbourne

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present challenges for the hosting of international sporting events and to have a restrictive effect on international travel. FIFA has therefore regularly consulted the relevant stakeholders, including the host member associations as well as the confederations involved in both tournaments originally scheduled to take place in 2021”, said FIFA in a statement.