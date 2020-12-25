‘Lies will spread’; Center approved 1800 crore for farmers

PM Modi gives Rs 18,000 crore to farmer families as farmers protest continues to be unresponsive. The Fund has been announced as part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme. 9 crore farmers were paid.

The Prime Minister announced the decision while he was addressing 90 crore farmers through video conferencing. He said that lies were being spread and the opposition was deceiving farmers. The Prime Minister is addressing the farmers amid the farmers’ strike following a month demanding the repeal of the central government’s agricultural laws. Large screens have been set up in various places to reach the address of the Prime Minister to the farmers.

Amit Shah said he was ready to hold talks with the striking farmers. Amit Shah said that he would resolve all issues through discussion. Amit Shah said the opposition was misleading the farmers and taking advantage.