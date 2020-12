Today, India registered 23,067 new Covid-19 infections. The total tally of the country reached 10,146,845. For the past 12 days, India has been reporting less than 30,000 daily new cases. Yesterday, the country recorded 24,712 new infections.

Yesterday, Kerala recorded 5,177 new infections, taking the infection caseload past the 7.26 lakh mark in the state. Yesterday, Maharashtra recorded 3,580 fresh Covid-19 cases. The total tally of the state reached 19,09,951.