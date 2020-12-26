NQAS award for 13 more hospitals in the state…

Kottayam: Health Minister KK Shailaja has said that 13 more hospitals in the state have received the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) award. NQAS recognizes more than 6,500 checkpoints in eight categories: Service Provision, Patient Right, Input, Supportive Services, Clinical Services, Infection Control, Quality Management and Outcome.

Kottayam Perunna Urban Primary Health Center (score 94.34), Malappuram Morayur Family Health Center (92.73), Kozhikode Mappayoor Family Health Center (92.16), Kannur Eramamkuttur Family Health Center (92.6) and Kannur Kallyassery Family Health Center (91.8) are currently nationally recognized.

Thrissur Vellore Family Health Center (score-95), Kannur Cherukunnuthara (88), Kannur Aaralam Farm Family Health Center (84), Kannur Udayagiri Primary Health Center (94), Pathanamthitta Chennirkara Family Health Center (87.5), Thiruvananthapuram Karakulam Family Health Center (90), Kannur Pulikom Primary Health Center (90) and Ernakulam Maneedu Primary Health Center (95) have also recently received NQAS awards.