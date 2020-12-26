Weather Forecast in Delhi: Air quality in the national capital stood in the ‘very poor’ category

According to the Ministry of Earth Science’s air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, the quality of air in the national capital recovered from the ‘severe’ category to the ‘very poor’ category today morning as concentrated pollutants separated due to better ventilation situation.

The SAFAR said, “At 6 am on Saturday, the city recorded an AQI of 360, with the concentrations of the particulate matter with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns standing at 338 and 198 respectively.”

As per the recent report, some areas of Delhi such as Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Mathura Road, Dwarka Sector 8, Indira Gandhi International Airport, Mandir Marg and RK Puram registered ‘very poor’ air quality.