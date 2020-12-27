Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Approved For Emergency Use In India Soon

The report said that the COVID-19 vaccination in the country will start soon. As a result, vaccine companies had sought emergency approval. The national media reports that the university’s vaccine may be approved soon.

Covishield is a vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca. The Covishield vaccine is expected to be granted emergency approval in the country by next week. The national media reports that Covishield approval in Britain could soon be granted in India. The approval will be granted after a detailed evaluation of the test reports of the Covishield vaccine in India and abroad.