A German pilot has traced a giant syringe in the sky. Know more!!!

A 20-year-old German pilot Samy Kramer has discovered a large syringe in the sky, flying 200 kilometers to evoke people about the inception of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Europe.

Kramer said, “There are still relatively many people opposing the vaccination and my action may be a reminder for them to think about the topic, to get things moving.” He added, “Perhaps it was also a bit of a sign of joy because the aviation industry has been hit pretty hard by the pandemic.”

The pilot also mapped out the route and took it on a GPS device.