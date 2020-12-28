Virus Updates!!! India reported 20,021 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day

According to the Union health ministry update today morning, India registered 20,021 new cases of coronavirus disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the Health ministry update yesterday, India registered the lowest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases in nearly six months at 18,732. The active caseload also dropped to 2.78 lakh, the lowest after 170 days, the health ministry stated. The number of recoveries between yesterday and today stood at 97,82,669,

The Union Health Ministry said, “The exercise will include necessary data entry in Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring of vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries.”