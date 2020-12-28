World’s first Android 11 smartphone with AI Thermometer launched

The recently unveiled UMIDIGI A9 is a cheaper version of the same brand’s entry-level A9 Pro smartphone. The A9 series is the world’s first Android 11 smartphone with an infrared temperature sensor, 6.53 “large screen, MediaTek Helio G25 processor and a 5150 mAh battery. Global pre-sale will begin on January 1, 2021, at a price of $ 99.99 dollars.

As being in the market for the first time, Android 11 is the smartphone’s key selling feature. There are only a few smartphones that run on Android 11. But those are much expensive as compare to the Umidigi A9. So, Umidigi has a positive point to reach maximum people with the new features at the entry-level.

The UMIDIGI A9 has a 6.53-inch HD + waterdrop notch display. The screen has a resolution of 720 × 1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. It is an inexpensive device with a triple rear camera: a main 13MP module, an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is also represented by an 8-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone battery is quite large, i.e., 5150mAh, charged with USB type-C and 10W charger. The charger is included in the box; this is good news for all the customers nowadays. As we just got the news of Xiaomi MI 11, which will not have the charger in the box, making it environment friendly.