Do you love chicken tikka? Here is the amount of average calories present in the popular appetizer

Chicken tikka is a chicken dish originating in the Indian subcontinent; the dish is popular in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan. It is traditionally small pieces of boneless chicken baked using skewers on a brazier called angeethi after marinating in Indian spices and dahi (yogurt)—essentially a boneless version of tandoori chicken.

The Kashmiri version of the dish, however, is grilled over red-hot coals and does not always contain boneless pieces. The pieces are brushed with ghee (clarified butter) at intervals to increase their flavor while being continuously fanned. It is typically eaten with green coriander and tamarind chutney served with onion rings and lemon or used in preparing a chicken tikka masala.

Chicken tikka is a popular appetizer made with boneless chicken cubes, yogurt, spices and dried herbs. The average amount of calories present in 100 g of chicken tikka are around 150 calories. Being an appetizer, chicken tikka has relatively lower calories.