India-France joint aviation exercise, China with astonishment…

New Delhi: As the border tensions between India and China continue, India has come up with an important decision that will shock China. China’s apprehension is heightened by the decision of India and France’s Rafale fighter jets to conduct a joint flight exercise called ‘Skyros’ in Jodhpur in the third week of January next year.

The French Air Force’s Rafale fighter jets will soon arrive in India for air training. In addition to the Indo-French regular aviation training, a special aviation exercise called Skyros will be conducted. The Indian Air Force will deploy new versions of the Skyros aircraft, along with the Rafale aircraft purchased by India from France for the new exercise.

In August 2020, Jodhpur will host the first major aeronautical demonstration since the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the Rafale aircraft part of the Indian Air Force.