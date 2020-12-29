Lava mobiles will launch its new range of smartphones on January 7

Indian smartphone maker Lava is re-entering the mobile game as it has confirmed the launch of new smartphones in India. The smartphones will be ‘Made in India’ and will promote the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Read on to know more about the company’s plans.

Lava first teased the launch of its BeU smartphone with a tweet on December 23. It came a day after it announced Lava BeU with dual rear cameras in India. The company has already revealed that the handset’s price in India has been set at Rs. 6,888 for its single 2GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone, aimed specifically at women, can be purchased in Rose Pink color.

The device comes with a 6.08-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop notch on top. At the back, there is a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro camera. There is an 8MP front camera sensor. It packs a 4,060 mAh battery. The device runs on Android Go based on Android 10 out of the box.