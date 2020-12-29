Saudi government introduced a new system to make Hajj pilgrimage easier

Saudi government to make Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage easier. The Saudi government has introduced a new smart card system to make the pilgrimage easier. These cards contain smart chips that contain personal information for each pilgrim.

The smart card is designed to provide more services to pilgrims and visitors and facilitate the activities of the Ministry and agencies. The card is based on nearfield communication technology. And with this card, you can find the missing people in a hurry. These cards will contain data including medical reports and information about the place of residence.

The card would be used to transport pilgrims to their residence and to restrict their entry, the sources said. The smart card will be coordinated through a unified control center. Pilgrims can find the information they need through self-service equipment installed at designated places. The card also includes a barcode for pilgrims to know their information.