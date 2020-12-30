Genetically modified coronavirus presence detected in UAE

Genetically modified coronavirus presence was detected in the UAE. The Ministry of Health has issued a notice in this regard. The new variant has been discovered in foreigners. But they were found only in a limited number of people.

UAE Government spokesman Dr. Omar al-Hammadi has confirmed that all safety measures have been taken to prevent the spread. Omar al-Hammadi said the number of active cases has increased again yesterday, within a week after the new virus was reported.

In the wake of the more cases reported, only 30 people were allowed for New Year parties. And the penalties for breaking the law include a half-million fine.