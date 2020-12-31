A Foldable iPhone Might be in The Works As Reports Point to 2022 Launch

Apple is in talks with Taiwanese suppliers Nippon Nippon and Hon Hai about its first foldable phone and stated this phone will come with an OLED and MicroLED screen. Also, the phone will be based on hinges for folding and that hinges will be manufactured by New Nikko and planned to test the hinges for more than 100000 times closings and openings.

The report says that Apple will decide on one of the two foldable prototypes described above, rather than launching one of each. Reports saying that a foldable iPhone could be good by September 2022 are a good guess. A release in either 2022 or 2023 would make sense, considering the current progress.

Furthermore, the report states that Apple is entering the testing phase of devices featuring folding screens. Samsung is reportedly the supplier of the display tech. The supply chain states that the hinges used on Apple’s folding iPhone or iPad will mostly come from New Nikko. Foxconn will have the responsibility of assembling this complex device. For Nikko, developing hinges is something familiar. After all, it worked with Apple to produce hinges for MacBooks.