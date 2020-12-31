Weather alert in UAE: NCM revealed possible adverse conditions

Today morning, the National Centre of Meteorology has invited drivers to take all anticipations and obey the traffic regulations concerning the possibility of fog formation.

The NCM tweeted, “A chance of fog formation with the deterioration of horizontal visibility over some Western internal areas from 01:00 till 09:30 Thursday 31/12/2020.” As per the recent report, low clouds will seem over the western and eastern areas of the country. The NCM also stated that situations will be inadequate to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.