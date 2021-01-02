3 children die, 4 injured in house fire

In a tragic incident, three children lost their lives and four others were injured in a fire that erupted in their house. The fire accident took place in Saudi Arabia. The fire broke out in the two-floor house in Abu Arish governorate in the Jizan region.

The dead children were aged three to eight years. Three other children and the mother of children were injured in the fire. The fire was extinguished by the fire fighters and Civil Defence team. The cause of the fire is yet not ascertained.