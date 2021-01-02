“Dilli-Chalo” ; Protesting farmers to entreat ‘Kisaan Parade’ on Republic Day

New Delhi: Toughening their situation beforehand of the next round of talks with the government, opposing farmer unions stated they will take out a tractor march towards Delhi on 26 January, when the country will honor Republic Day if their needs are not satisfied. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be in the National Capital as the chief guest at the Republic Day parade which will be held at Rajpath.

Discoursing a press conference, farmer chief Darshan Pal Singh said their offered parade will be called “Kisan Parade” and it will occur after the Republic Day parade. The next set of talks between the government and protesting farmer leagues is planned to be held on 4 January. On Friday, the unions had declared that they would have to take strong measures if the session fails to settle the impasse. Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav expressed it is a “plain lie” that the government had received 50 percent of the farmers’ needs. “We have got nothing on paper yet,” he said.

After the 6th round of proper negotiations on Wednesday, the government and farm unions contacted some common ground to decide to protest farmers’ worries over increasing in power tariff and fines for bristle burning, but the two sides stayed deadlocked over the major controversial cases of the abolition of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Choduni said, “In our last meeting, we constituted a question to the government that will you buy 23 crops on MSP. They said ‘no’. Then why are you misleading the people of the nation?”

Over 50 farmers have been “martyred” amid our rage, he said. Braving the cold, thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are opposing at different boundaries of Delhi for more than a month against these three new laws. The government has offered these laws as the main agriculture reforms that strived at helping farmers and improving their revenue, but the protesting associations worry that the new legislations have renounced them at the compassion of great corporates by tiring the MSP and mandi systems.