Kerala has the highest number of patients in the country; Health Minister doesn’t agree to it…

Health Minister KK Shailaja has denied the allegations made by the Union Health Ministry that Kerala has the highest number of Covid patients being treated in the country. The Health Minister told reporters that the disease did not reach Kerala in January and that efforts were made to prevent the spread of the disease in the first few months and that the number of patients in Kerala gradually increased.

Currently, the five states of Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh account for 62% of the total Covid patients in the country. In Kerala, about 8.60% people are currently undergoing treatment. At present, 65,381 people are undergoing treatment in the state.

At the same time, the death rate is low. 3072 people died in the state due to Covid infection. The cure rate is 91%. A dry run is going on in Kerala today. The dry run is being held in four selected districts.