Mumbai terror attack ‘ mastermind’ arrested

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the mastermind behind the Mumbai terror attack was arrested. Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the operations commander of banned terrorist outfit, Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested in Pakistan on Saturday by Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan over terror financing charge. Lakhvwas on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case.

“Following an intelligence-based operation conducted by the CTD Punjab (Pakistan), proscribed organisation LeT leader Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing. “Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses,” CTD said in a statement.