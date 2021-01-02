Operation of sports courts in Dubai’s public parks starts from January 2

Dubai Municipality has declared the performance of sports courts in Dubai’s public parks starting from January 2.

Dubai municipality tweeted, “ #DubaiMunicipality announces the operation of sports courts in Dubai’s public parks starting today, Saturday 02/01/2021. Enjoy your time but remember to follow the necessary precautions.”

“The Covid safety measure update covers sports events, all sports clubs, academies, training and fitness centers, and other such facilities in the emirate,” said the Dubai Sports Council.