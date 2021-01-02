“ The Central Government is acting insensitively by not listening to the farmers’ legitimate demands”: Priyanka Gandhi

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has hit out at the union government over the farmers’ protest. The Congress leader accused that the union government is not listening to the farmers.

“The reports of death of farmers sitting on Delhi borders in this chilly weather are disturbing. According to several media reports, nearly 57 farmers have lost their lives and hundreds have fallen sick. The Central Government is acting insensitively by not listening to the farmers’ legitimate demands which has been going on for more than a month”, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.