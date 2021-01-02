The launch date of Sony PS5 India was announced. Know more!!!

Sony India has finally announced the launch date of its next-generation gaming console and it will be available for customers to preorder from January 12, 2021.

Sony tweeted, “We are happy to announce that PS5 shall be launched in India on the 2nd of February, 2021 – Pre Orders for PS5 shall begin 12 PM on the 12th of January and shall be available for Pre-Orders (until stock lasts at a respective retailer) at Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Games The Shop, Shop at Sony Center, Vijay Sales and select other authorized Retail partners. We take this opportunity to once more thank our PlayStation enthusiasts for their patience and enthusiasm around PS5.”

Sony India has already announced the prices of the console. The new console will set you back by Rs.49,990 for the disk edition and by Rs.39,990 for the digital edition. Along with this, the prices of the PS5 accessories are out as well. The DualSense Wireless Controller will cost you Rs.5,990, the HD camera comes for Rs.5,190, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is for Rs.8,590, the media remote is for Rs.2,590 and the DualSense Charging Station is for Rs.2,590.