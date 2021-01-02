“TV comedian charged 78,650 for a tea and a coffee” ; No complaints and he was okay with the price.

Comedian Kiku Sharda has been vacationing in Bali. The actor just shared a picture of a hotel invoice in Bali, where he had a cup of tea and cappuccino for 78, 650 but there’s a twist. The twist to the story is that the above-stated charge was in Indonesian Rupiah and when changed to Indian Rupee, the amount approximately comes up to INR 400. The tweet appeared to be a bold and light-hearted riff on the banana and boiled eggs happenings, both of which created waves and had prompted some outrage from Twitter users.

Kiku Sharda shared the picture of the bill with a message that said, “My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/-, but I am not complaining as I am in Bali, Indonesia, and this amount in their currency converts to 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee.”

My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining ? as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to ? 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee pic.twitter.com/rB6U6YgVnN — kiku sharda ?? (@kikusharda) September 3, 2019

Recently actor Rahul Bose had shared how he was charged Rs 442 for two bananas at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, which flared a meme-fest on social media. Following this, another user had grumbled about a hotel in Mumbai charging INR 1,700 for two boiled eggs.

The actor is quite a travel junkie as recently, he was vacationing in London with his family. Kiku is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. Apart from the comedy show, he was also a part of ALTBalaji’s Boo Sabki Phategi. The actor was also dubbed for the animation movie Angry Birds.