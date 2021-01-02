Weather in Delhi: A winter migrant in the city talks of his great dream

Azim Jawed, a 19-year-old winter wanderer from Kashmir moved the great seasonal migration from the snowy villages and towns of the valley to the regions across Delhi.

Azim Jawed has discovered a temporary job operating a footpath chai stall relating to an eatery. This morning he is resting behind the counter, waiting for customers. His father is a farmer.

He said, “It’s snowing at home, but I don’t like cold.” “It is so different from Kashmir… when you are in Delhi, you cannot think that a place like my village exists… and when you are in my village, it is difficult to believe in a place like Delhi,” he added. “All other trades keep fluctuating, but people will always get married, so wedding decoration business will always guarantee money,” he said.