DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsNEWS

Weather in Delhi: A winter migrant in the city talks of his great dream

Jan 2, 2021, 07:15 am IST

Azim Jawed, a 19-year-old winter wanderer from Kashmir moved the great seasonal migration from the snowy villages and towns of the valley to the regions across Delhi.

Azim Jawed has discovered a temporary job operating a footpath chai stall relating to an eatery. This morning he is resting behind the counter, waiting for customers. His father is a farmer.

He said, “It’s snowing at home, but I don’t like cold.” “It is so different from Kashmir… when you are in Delhi, you cannot think that a place like my village exists… and when you are in my village, it is difficult to believe in a place like Delhi,” he added. “All other trades keep fluctuating, but people will always get married, so wedding decoration business will always guarantee money,” he said.

Tags
Jan 2, 2021, 07:15 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button