Delhi NCR pollution level today: Air quality in Delhi stood in the ‘very poor’ category today

According to the Ministry of Earth Science’s air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research stated that the air quality in the national capital saw a negligible increase today morning as showers on the previous day washed out atmospheric pollutants. The overall Air Quality Index of the city clocked at 349 at 6 am.

As per the recent data, the AQI was reported at 203 in Anand Vihar, 240 in Ashok Vihar, 265 in Bawana, 216 in Dwarka, 259 in Jahangirpuri, 257 in Rohini and 224 in Punjabi Bagh, all dropping under the ‘poor’ category. Meanwhile, many areas such as Chandni Chowk, Indira Gandhi International Airport, ITO, Lodhi Road, Shadipur and Wazirpur registered ‘average’ air quality, with the AQI values standing at 111, 123, 155, 117, 132 and 156 respectively.

SAFAR said, “The concentrations of the particulate matter with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns were reported at 283 (‘poor’ category) and 183 (‘very poor’ category) respectively.”